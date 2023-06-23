Kaliko (l) and Ford (r) (Photo: Julian Mendoza)

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT's COLT FORD and Hip Hop artist KRIZZ KALIKO have formed a new duo, the HOODBILLIES. The first single from their forthcoming self-titled EP, "Bad Ass American," is available now. After being introduced by Country-Rapper DEMON JONES, the two bonded over mental health issues they shared from different autoimmune disorders.

FORD suffers from MYASTHENIA GRAVIS, which affects the muscles in his face, while KALIKO deals with VITILIGO, which causes loss of pigment in patches of skin.

KALIKO said, "COLT and I would have never guessed that we needed each other at the time that we met. We both really needed someone we could talk to that could relate to these issues that we were having."

The EP will drop later this year on FORD's label, with FORD admitting that the music is difficult to define. "We don’t really know how to categorize this project, so we just call it ‘smile music,’" he said. KALIKO added, “We just want to give the world something it needs right now. We want to make everybody smile."

