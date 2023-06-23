AUDACY Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO has promoted MOLLIE KENDRICK to MD for the station. KENDRICK joined the station in APRIL of 2020 (NET NEWS 4/17) and just recently signed a contract extension. She will continue as afternoon show host for the station.

Before KUDL, KENDRICK served as morning show host for iHEARTMEDIA's Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL and overnight host for Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL. She also previously hosted various dayparts on stations in FORT COLLINS, CO, including TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Country KUAD (K99), where she won Best Midday Show for a major market from the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION in 2015.

AUDACY SACRAMENTO RVP STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “As we pass the baton to MOLLIE to oversee 106.5 THE END’s music cultivation, listeners can expect a dynamic listening experience that fuses classics and today’s hits defining the Top 40 format. We’re excited to watch her take this next step in her career and leave her mark on this station.”

KENDRICK added, “Not only am I honored to be part of such an iconic brand, but I'm excited to contribute to shaping a sound that is uniquely SACRAMENTO pop. I'm grateful to STACEY KAUFFMAN, AARON ROBERTS, SUE O'NEIL and MIKE DANGER for this opportunity to help continue the growth and success of KUDL.”

