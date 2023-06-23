Free Programming For The Holiday

SUITERADIO is offering free content for the 4th of JULY holiday for stations in need of programming. TODD NEWTON, ROWDY YATES, OUTLAW DAVE and DAN GALLO are offering up two days of show content each for the long weekend.

Completely produced, these “plug-and-play” breaks are good for Pop, AC, Rock, Classic Hits or Country formats, with no inventory obligations. Reach out to JIM JONES for more: affiliates@suiteradio.net.

« see more Net News