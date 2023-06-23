Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, Gold, Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter

The weekend "THE NONPROFIT VOICE" with MARKETING WORKS CEO RON GOLD has reached the 500-episode mark on JVC BROADCASTING News-Talk WRCN (LI NEWS RADIO)/RIVERHEAD, LONG ISLAND, NY.

The show celebrated the milestone, reached over 10 years on the station, with a special 2-hour broadcast on JUNE 14th, with almost two dozen of the show's past guests joining GOLD to mark the occasion.

“I am thrilled that so many of my past guests were able to join me in celebrating this milestone,” said GOLD. “I am also proud that ‘THE NONPROFIT VOICE’ has been able to give so many of the region’s nonprofit organizations a platform to discuss the important work they do. I am grateful to JVC BROADCASTING, which owns LI NEWS RADIO, for their support of our show for the past decade.”

“Serving LONG ISLAND is the core of what we do at JVC BROADCASTING and we place great emphasis on serving the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and work,” said JVC BROADCASTING Pres./CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO. “‘THE NONPROFIT VOICE’ is dedicated to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others. We are proud to host ‘THE NONPROFIT VOICE’ on LI NEWS RADIO and proud of RON GOLD completing 500 shows on the station. This is live and local radio at its best.”

