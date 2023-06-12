Annual Radiothon

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA hosted their 17th annual JOHN DEBELLA VETERANS RADIOTHON on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th, and raised an all-time high of $222,749 with proceeds benefitting the PHILADELPHIA VETERANS MULTI-SERVICE CENTER.

The Radiothon included online EBAY auctions including autographed items from TAYLOR SWIFT and baseball star BRYCE HARPER, GUNS N’ ROSES VIP Experience tickets, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN pit tickets, and more.

DEBELLA said, “With this being my last major event at WMGK and the last of my career, I went for the lofty goal of breaking $200,000. All I could do was hope, knowing that the best we ever did was $176,000. I was shocked at the final total and am incredibly grateful to my listeners. I have been blessed with the greatest audience in radio. This money is going to help a lot of Vets.”

Over the past 17 years, DEBELLA has raised over $2,000,000 for the VMC through his annual RADIOTHON. This year’s event was the last for DEBELLA who is retiring from WMGK on FRIDAY, JUNE 30th.

