WLFP (99.7 The Wolf)/Memphis Midday Host Adds Afternoons At WPAW (93.1 The Wolf)/Greensboro
by Phyllis Stark
June 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM (PT)
AUDACY Country WLFP (99.7 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS midday host ERIN AUSTIN adds afternoons at sister Country station WPAW (93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC to her job description. She joined WLFP earlier this year from mornings at then Hot AC sister station WMC-F (FM 100)/MEMPHIS. In GREENSBORO, she succeeds recently promoted VP/Content Operations CLAY WALKER on the air.
AUSTIN arrived at AUDACY MEMPHIS in APRIL of 2021 after working at the company's Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON for 11 years.
