AUDACY Country WLFP (99.7 THE WOLF)/MEMPHIS midday host ERIN AUSTIN adds afternoons at sister Country station WPAW (93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC to her job description. She joined WLFP earlier this year from mornings at then Hot AC sister station WMC-F (FM 100)/MEMPHIS. In GREENSBORO, she succeeds recently promoted VP/Content Operations CLAY WALKER on the air.

AUSTIN arrived at AUDACY MEMPHIS in APRIL of 2021 after working at the company's Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON for 11 years.

