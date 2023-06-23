Blues On The Green

WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO)/AUSTIN has announced the lineup for the 32nd season of 'BLUES ON THE GREEN,' returning to the city’s ZILKER PARK on JULY 18th and 19th. Artists set to perform this year include DEVON GILFILLIAN with PHILLIP PHILLIPS and PAUL VAL (7/18) and WILD CHILD with THEBROSFRESH and ZACH CARNEY (7/19). In addition to all of the music, attendees will once again choose from all sorts of food and beverage vendors.

PD JAY MICHAELS shared “We are so excited about this AUSTIN tradition of incredible, diverse, and unique music talent along with food, beverages and fun for the whole family.”

Go here for more information.

