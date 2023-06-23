Financial Concerns

The PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW reports that voluntary buyouts for two reporters and programming changes may be in store at PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH. The paper says that PCBC Pres./CEO TERRY O'REILLY informed staff in a letter that the stations face "difficult decisions that may result in changes for us; this could mean changes in programming and/or human resources" and is negotiating with SAG-AFTRA, the staff's union, over the details.

In the letter, O'REILLY cited escalating costs and noted similar situations at other public radio companies. "I don't know if radio is part of any solution that exists, nor do I know if there will ever be a way that podcasts could fill the void in a sustainable way,"

