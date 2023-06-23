Amendolara Meets His Fans

DAMON AMENDOLARA, host of CBS SPORTS RADIO's "The D.A. Show," rocked the WEST BABYLON, LONG ISLAND childhood home of show producer MRAZ last week at his annual KICK OFF TO SUMMER PARTY SHOW.

MRAZ’s father, BOB, who still lives there, built an elaborate outdoor bar in his backyard which remains an ongoing topic and source of jokes on "The D.A. Show."

More than 50 D.A. Show listeners flew or drove from near and far for the party, which featured games, special guests, and a prize for the listener that traveled the longest distance. That distinction went to the listener from VANCOUVER, who got to "oil up" one of the show’s producers with baby oil.

"We're like a big family," said AMENDOLARA. “We’ve built a real community. Every year, more listeners join us. We may be the only syndicated radio show in AMERICA that invites listeners into our own home!”

AMENDOLARA is represented by HEATHER COHEN of THE WEISS AGENCY, who can be reached at heather@theweissagency.com.

