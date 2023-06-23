Fitz and B-Dub

With the FOURTH OF JULY holiday coming up, SKYVIEW NETWORKS is offering special programming for its current affiliates, and other interested stations on a first come first served basis. COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ (CT40) and B-DUB RADIO will each provide special holiday features for Country radio.

CT40 WITH FITZ's INDEPENDENCE DAY special, "LET FREEDOM SING," is part of its Top 40 countdown, featuring Country stars’ most memorable FOURTH OF JULY stories and fan-favorite songs that celebrate AMERICA. This four-hour special will be available to run any time from SATURDAY, JULY 1st through TUESDAY, JULY 4th.

FITZ said, “I can’t wait to play the hits and celebrate AMERICA’s birthday with the biggest country stars on the planet. Make sure to turn it up while you’re popping off your bottle rockets because I have your 4th of JULY patriotic soundtrack covered!”

BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON's show is highlighting AMERICA’s birthday with five hours of Country music’s most popular artists during "B-DUB’S FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY," set to initially air on JULY 1st for B-DUB RADIO’s SATURDAY evening show. Available to run any time from JULY 1st through JULY 4th, this FOURTH OF JULY celebration is available for current affiliates, as well as additional markets on a market exclusive basis.

B-DUB said, “Our 'FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY' is a can’t-miss event! We are celebrating AMERICA’s birthday with blocks of everyone’s favorite Country music back-to-back-to-back, bringing the party all holiday weekend!”

SKYVIEW NETWORKS is the exclusive distributor, network sales partner and affiliate sales manager of CT40 WITH FITZ and B-DUB RADIO. For affiliation details and information on the specials, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

