Queer As Fact Podcast Creators

PODBEAN's live virtual event, "Pride Through History: A Live Conversation With the Creators Of 'Queer As Fact' Podcast," will take place this THURSDAY, JUNE 29th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT) livestreamed on both YOUTUBE and LINKEDIN.

This conversation will allow audiences to delve into the origins of the podcast, discover favorite episodes, and gain insights into how the podcast is produced with creators ALICE and JAS and how the team has built a passionate following.

The two will recount the inception of the podcast, highlight memorable moments, and share their vision for the future. .

Said PODBEAN CEO DAVID XIU, "We're thrilled to bring this live conversation to our dedicated listeners and engage with them in celebrating queer history. It's an opportunity to connect, share insights, and continue the vital work of educating and uplifting LGBTQ+ narratives."

Register here.

