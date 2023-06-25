RAD Radio

ALL ACCESS has learned that the long-time AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO "ROB, ANYBODY & DAWN" Morning show is exiting the station after a 24 year run in SACRAMENTO. The show will continue to be broadcast on LOTUS Active Rock KDOT/RENO, NV and will relaunch on their RadRadio.com platform on JULY 10TH.

Host ROB WILLIAMS posted this announcement on the "ROB, ANYBODY & DAWN" FACEBOOK page: “Some of you might have already guessed… I’m done with 98, but I’m not done. Not even close. We’ll be back live JULY 10th after our summer vacation. Bigger and better than ever! Stay tuned for more announcements.”

The show featuring WILLIAMS and DAWN ROSSI, and producers BRANDON ANGEL and KYLE HALLDORSON debuted on KDOT in 1996 as the "ROB, ARNIE & DAWN" show and moved to KRXQ in SACRAMENTO in 1999. Co-host ARNIE STATES left the show in 2015, at which time it was renamed "ROB, ANYBODY & DAWN."

