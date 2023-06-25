After Hours With Willy Will

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X103.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO welcomes WILLY WILL for nights, replacing ALEX WATERS. "AFTER HOURS WITH WILLY WILL" airs weeknights from 7p-mid.

WILL recently graduated from COLORADO MEDIA SCHOOL and was previously on-air at MYTOWN MEDIA Top 40 KXNC (KISS 104.7)/COLBY, KS. For the last 18 years, he has also run WILLY WILL PRODUCTIONS, a mobile DJ service.

KRXP PD CARLY EVANS said, "WILL was a competitor of mine years ago in WESTERN KANSAS. He's always had this amazing energy and enthusiasm for radio and entertaining. It's infectious. I'm excited to add him to the talented, tight-knit crew here at X103.9."

