Castillo (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime Tejano air personality and programmer DIANA "LADY DI" CASTILLO has died. CASTILLO had been battling cancer, and died on THURSDAY (6/22).

CASTILLO began her radio career in PLAINVIEW, TX before moving on to KTLK/LUBBOCK, where she rose to PD at the station. She later moved to UNIVISION Tejano KXTN (TEJANO 107.5)SAN ANTONIO, where she continued her success as both a leading personality and programmer in the Tejano world and radio world.

Details on CASTILLO's death and pending memorial services have been limited. ALL ACCESS will share more information as it becomes available to us.

