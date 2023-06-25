Copeland (Photo: Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com

Drummer and founder of the band THE POLICE, STEWART COPELAND, has released a new album POLICE DERANGED FOR ORCHESTRA, via SHELTER/BMG which explores the band’s best-known tracks through a new lens, inspired by his recent expansion into musical forms and instrumentation including orchestral and opera projects.

STEWART COPELAND: THE POLICE DERANGED FOR ORCHESTRA began in 2021 as an evening concert with THE POLICE’s biggest hits including ”Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand Too Close To Me” and “Message in a Bottle” arranged for full symphony orchestra as well as hand-picked highlights from COPELAND’s compositions. The project which went on to become the genesis for the album has toured with sold-out dates across the US and EUROPE, and will continue through the summer.

COPELAND Told SPIN of the project, "It's full of my original diary pages, hand-made poster designs, ragged accounts, callow observations and other scribblings of a proto-rock star, illuminated by hitherto unseen vintage photos from the deepest vaults. It’s a big, noisy book about one heckuva ride.





« see more Net News