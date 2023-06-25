Clapton (Photo: Carl Studna)

ERIC CLAPTON and WARNER RECORDS has released THE DEFINITIVE 24 NIGHTS album and boxed sets which expand the live collection of CLAPTON’s record-setting 1990-91 run of 24 concerts at the ROYAL ALBERT HALL with nearly six hours of live music and 36 unreleased performances including the release of fan-favorite CROSSROADS (LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL 1991).

The ROBERT JOHNSON composition has been a staple in most CLAPTON setlists for decades, but the first section of this almost 9-minute version of the song features CLAPTON and the band playing an inspired improvised introduction. The 9-piece rock line-up then takes over for an electric performance of this classic, featuring trademark guitar solos from CLAPTON.

Both versions of the boxed sets come with three Blu-ray discs for the video content, a hardbound book, and an individually numbered lithograph featuring a photograph of CLAPTON by CARL STUDNA.

