New #1

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Next Thing You Know." The sentimental single tops the MEDIABASE chart in its 17th week. Taken from DAVIS' BLUEBIRD DAYS album, the song, written by DAVIS, GRELYAN JAMES, CHACE McGILL and JOHN OSBORNE, impacted radio in late FEBRUARY.

Elsewhere in the top 5, MORGAN WALLEN's "Last Night" remains at #2 for a second consecutive week, after having previously spent three weeks at #1. LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car" rises 4-3, OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane" is up 6-4 and TYLER HUBBARD' recent two-week chart-topper, "Dancin' In The Country," holds at #5 for a second week.

New to the top 10 this week is KANE BROWN's "Bury Me In GEORGIA," which rises 13-10.

« see more Net News