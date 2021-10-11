Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Holds Top Spot; Taylor 'Karma' Top 3; Dua Top 10; SZA 'Snooze' Top 15

* MIGUEL remains at #1 with "Sure Thing" for a 6th straight week and is up 159 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 3, up 4*-3* with "Karma," and +726 spins

* DUA LIPA enters the top 10 with "Dance The Night," moving 11*-10* and +716 spins

* SZA goes top 15 with "Snooze," moving 19*-15* and is up 908 spins

* LUKE COMBS goes top 20 with "Fast Car," up 22*-20* and up 519

* TAYLOR SWIFT leaps 31*-23* with "Cruel Summer," up 1652 spins

* CALVIN HARRIS & ELLIE GOULDING debut at 39* with "Miracle"

* OLIVIA LUNNY debuts at 40* with "Timezone"

Rhythmic: Lil Durk/J. Cole New #1; SZA Runner Up; Rod Wave Top 10; Coi Leray, Latto/Cardi B Top 15

* LIL DURK takes the top spot with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, moving 2*-1* and is +1049 spins

* SZA is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Snooze," up 786 spins

* ROD WAVE goes top 10 with "Fight The Feeling," up 11*-10* and is +336 spins

* POST MALONE moves 15*-12* with "Mourning," up 350 spins

* COI LERAY enters the top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Bops," at +185 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B leaps 22*-15* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 734 spins

* ICANDY go top 20 with "Keep Dat," up 21*-20* and is +387 spins

* BURNA BOY is just outside of the top 20, up 24*-21* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 433 spins

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH soar 40*-30* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 353 spins

* BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR debut at 35* with "The Hillbillies," up 373 spins

* DOJA CAT is back and enters at 36* with "Attention," up 491 spins

* TYGA x YG x BLXST debut at 37* with "West Coast Weekend," and are +364 spins

* KAYTRAMINE enter at 38* with "4EVA"

* LIL JON, E-40 & P-LO come on at 40* with "What We On"

Urban: SZA 'Snooze' New #1; Lil Durk/J. Cole Runner Up; NLE Choppa/Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, Tyler, Doechhi/Kodak Top 10

* SZA takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Snooze," up 1026 spins

* LIL DURK is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE and is up 787 spins

* NLE CHOOPA feat. LIL WAYNE vaults into the top 10, up 12*-6* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 481 spins

* ROD WAVE goes top 10 at Urban as well with "Fight The Feeling," moving 11*-8* and +293 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR also goes top 10, rising 13*-9* with "DOGTOOTH," up 425 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK enter the top 10 with "What It Is (Block Boy)," moving 15*-10* and +277 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B goes top 15, up 18*-13* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 410 spins

* LAH PAT goes top 15 as well, moving 17*-14* with "Rodeo," featuring BIG JADE

* YUNG NUDY goes top 20 with "Peaches & Eggplants," up 23*-19* and is +392 spins

* DIDDY vaults 33*-21* with "Act Bad," featuring FABOLOUS & CITY GIRLS, up 540 spins

* BURNA BOY leaps 29*-23* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 337 spins

* DUSTYSTAYTRUE debuts at 37* with "Reflections," featuring TOOSII, up 186 spins

* COCO JONES enters at 38* with "Double Back," up 400 spins

* MIGUEL debuts at 40* with "Give It To Me"

Hot AC: Sheeran Holds Top Spot; Rema/Selena Top 3; Taylor 'Karma' Top 5; Dua Top 10

* ED SHEERAN holds the top spot with "Eyes Closed" for a 2nd week

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 3, up 4*-3* with "Calm Down," up 325 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT hits the top 5, moving 7*-5* with "Karma," up 322 spins

* DUA LIPA goes top 10 at Top 40 and also Hot AC, moving 11*-9* with "Dance The Night," up 493 spins

* LUKE COMBS is heading toward the top 10 with "Fast Car," up 430 spins, and climbing 13*-11*

* MAROON 5 go top 15, up 16*-15* with "Middle Ground"

* ONEREPUBLIC are up 431 spins and up 20*-17* with "Runaway"

* FIFTY FIFTY leap into the top 20 with "Cupid," up 26*-20* and +270 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has the top debut at 30* with "Cruel Summer," up 372 spins

* SZA debuts at 39* with "Snooze," up 75 spins

Active Rock: Metallica New #1; Staind Up; Avatar Top 10; Asking Alexandria Top Debut

* METALLICA take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "72 Seasons" at +85 spins

* STAIND move 5*-4* with "Lowest In Me," up 134 spins

* AVATAR goes top 10, rising 13*-10* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," up 81 spins

* NITA STRAUSS surges 39*-29* with "Victorious," featuring DOROTHY, up 133 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA have the top debut at 32* with "Psycho," up 210 spins

* BLACK STONE CHERRY debut at 39* with "Nervous"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Pierce The Veil Top 3; Thirty Seconds, Lovejoy, Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan With 100+ Spin Gains

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 7th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* PIERCE THE VEIL move top 3 with "Emergency Contact," up 4*-3*

* Four songs are up triple digits this week

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS at 9* with "Stuck" at +121 spins

* LOVEJOY are at 11* with "Call Me What You Like," up 170 spins

* LANA DEL REY goes 27*-24* with "Say Yes To Heaven," up 162 spins

* NOAH KAHAN debuts at 28* with "Dial Drunk" at +257 spins

* CANNONS debut at 39* with "Loving You"

Triple A: Boygenius Holds Top Spot #1; Jenny Lewis Top 5; Blur Top 10

* BOYGENIUS spend a 6th week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* JENNY LEWIS goes top 5, up 8*-5* with "Psychos," up 28 spins

* BLUR goes top 10, rising 14*-10* with "The Narcissist," up 43 spins

* ABRAHAM ALEXANDER goes top 20, up 22*-19* with "Tears Run Dry"

* LANA DEL REY leaps 29*-24* with "Say Yes To Heaven" at +68 spins

* HOZIER debuts at 27* with "Francesca"

