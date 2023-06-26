-
Morning Vet Kim Zandy Exits WPRO-F (92 PRO-FM)/Providence, RI
by Pete Jones
CUMULUS Top 40 WPRO-F (92 PRO-FM)/PROVIDENCE, RI and longtime morning personality KIM ZANDY have parted ways. ZANDY has been one half of 92 PRO-FM's GIOVANNI & KIM morning show for 24 years.
On FRIDAY (6/23), ZANDY posted her departure on her FACEBOOK page saying, "Sadly, today was my last day on PRO-FM. They’ve decided to go in a different direction with my position."
