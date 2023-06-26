New Post

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS have questions and answers to share as they prep for the first of a series of NUVOODOO LIVE events on WEDNESDAY (6/28). WEDNESDAY's NUVOODOO LIVE event will feature CAROLYN GILBERT and marketing vet MIKE O'CONNOR. The questions were born from NUVOODOO MEDIA's prep for NUVOODOO RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY 22.

In today's blog post you'll see questions asked and answered like: How much talk do listeners want in the morning? What about in the late afternoon? Also, What’s the most important thing to research for our Classic Hits station?

See more with the latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

« see more Net News