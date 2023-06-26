Delisting Threat

Yet another radio group owner is facing delisting by its stock exchange, with SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. getting notified by NASDAQ that its stock has fallen out of compliance with the $1 minimum bid price for 32 consecutive days prior to the date of the letter (FRIDAY (6/23)).

SALEM has 180 calendar days to regain compliance (DECEMBER 20th) by getting its stock above $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days. The company is weighing its options, which could include a reverse split.

AUDACY and URBAN ONE previously received warnings from their exchanges for falling out of compliance with listing requirements,

