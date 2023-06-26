James

Voiceover and station branding talent JENNA JAMES has three new affiliates on her station roster. New to JAMES' roster are AD ASTRA PER ASPERA BROADCASTING Country KXKU (KIX 106.1)/HUTCHINSON, KS; NORTHEAST COLORADO Hot AC KPMX/STERLING, CO; and KXEO INC. Country KWWR (MIX COUNTRY 96)/MEXICO, MO.

JENNA JAMES is represented by JACK "HOSS" HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at (646) 300-0037, hoss@hossmgmt.com. You can sample JAMES' voiceover demo here.

