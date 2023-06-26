Leach

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WMAY-F/SPRINGFIELD, IL News Director and 4-6p (CT) host JIM LEACH has announced his departure from the station, effective WEDNESDAY (6/28). LEACH first worked at WMAY in 1983, moved into television at then-NBC affiliate WICS-TV, then rejoined WMAY part-time in 1990 and full-time in 1995. Most recently, LEACH has added DJ duties at sister Classic Hits WMAY-A-W273DR (102.5 THE LAKE).

In a post on FACEBOOK, LEACH wrote, "I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've been given and the people I've gotten to speak with. But it is time to seek out new challenges and opportunities."

