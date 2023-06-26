Marketplace Adds Host-Read Spots

ACAST has added host-read sponsorships to the offerings on its ACAST Marketplace self-serve podcast advertising platform.

“This is a real moment for us. Host-read sponsorships are what makes podcast advertising so special and they’re the ultimate personal endorsement for advertisers because podcast listeners have such a deep, intimate connection with the creators they love and truly value their recommendations,” said ACAST Product Manager NIKLAS LAGERBERG. “By opening up sponsorships in our self-serve advertising platform, ACAST has created even more opportunities for advertisers of all sizes to reach high-value podcast audiences in the way that our medium has become so famous for. From major names like PETER CROUCH and PAIGE DESORBO, to niche shows with loyal fans, we’re making it easier than ever for advertisers to tap into podcast influencers across all genres and parts of the globe, while also ensuring more money flows to more creators of all sizes.”

