Lieu (Photo: Play It Again Music Group)

NASHVILLE-based PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP (PIA) has promoted LAUREN LIEU from Dir./Creative to Sr. Dir./Creative. She will serve as the head of the company's publishing department, reporting to founder and CEO DALLAS DAVIDSON.

LIEU joined the company in 2021, and has worked with songwriters including DAVIDSON, LEE BRICE, JOHN MORGAN, DYLAN MARLOWE, KYLE FISHMAN, and JOHN EDWARDS. Previously, she served as Creative Mgr. at OLE MUSIC PUBLISHING, working with songwriters JORDAN DAVIS, JOSH DORR, LUKE PRESTON and MEGHAN PATRICK.

DAVIDSON said, "LAUREN LIEU is a warrior, asongwriter champion. All our recent success is 100% attributed to her passion, work ethic and unteachable tenacity. I’m so thankful to have her on our team."

LIEU added, “I am so grateful for DALLAS DAVIDSON. DALLAS took a chance on me and has shown me nothing short of trust, loyalty and genuine belief in his team. Thank you for being such a great mentor and for encouraging innovative ideas within this company. To the writers, thank you for trusting me with your careers and letting me be a part of your creative journeys. Working with this group and experiencing their talent has been such a dream. We have the best team here at PIA, and I’m thrilled to continue working with every one of you.”

