KFRG (K-Frog 95.1)/Riverside-KSON/San Diego Dir./Promotions & Live Events Dana Johnson Returns From Maternity Leave
June 26, 2023 at 8:38 AM (PT)
AUDACY Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE and KSON/SAN DIEGO's Dir./Promotions and Live Events DANA JOHNSON has returned from a five-month maternity leave, and is back on the job TODAY (6/26).
She and her husband, CLARK JOHNSON, welcomed daughter COOPER ELIZABETH JOHNSON (pictured) on FEBRUARY 24th.
Reach her here.