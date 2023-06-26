Back On The Job

AUDACY Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE and KSON/SAN DIEGO's Dir./Promotions and Live Events DANA JOHNSON has returned from a five-month maternity leave, and is back on the job TODAY (6/26).

She and her husband, CLARK JOHNSON, welcomed daughter COOPER ELIZABETH JOHNSON (pictured) on FEBRUARY 24th.

Reach her here.

