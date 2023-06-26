Launched 6/26

SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY in MICHIGAN has launched an online "Positive Hip Hop" format, BREAKAWAY RADIO. SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY operates Christian CHR WSAE (106.9 HOME.fm) and Contemporary Christian WJKN (89.3 THE ARBOR).



SAU PD/MD GLENN GOODWIN said, "We're excited to have BREAKAWAY RADIO as part of our stations. It is so great to add this station here as the primary station for SPRING ARBOR UNIVERSITY students to learn real world radio broadcasting applications like programming, promotions, on-air, production and digital. News of this station, has been met with great excitement and anticipation, and we are so happy to officially launch BREAKAWAY RADIO as our third format!"



BREAKAWAY RADIO can be heard on its app and at www.BreakawayRadio.org.

