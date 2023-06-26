Tonight In Nashville

In addition to previously-announced host DIERKS BENTLEY, a number of other Country stars have signed on to participate in TONIGHT's (6/26) 2023 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE AWARDS at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA. Serving as presenters will be JESSIE JAMES DECKER, LOCASH, DUSTIN LYNCH, JELLY ROLL, DARIUS RUCKER and OLD DOMINION's TREVOR ROSEN. Set to perform are KIDD G, BRETT KISSEL, MACKENZIE POETER and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN.

The awards show kicks off a week of NHL activities in NASHVILLE, including the 2023 NHL draft, happening JUNE 28-29. TONIGHT's awards show will be broadcast live on TNT, SPORTSNET, and TVA SPORTS in the U.S. and CANADA beginning at 7p (CT).

« back to Net News