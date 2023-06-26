Top 10

Last week's leader PROGRESSIVE fell out of the top 10 and THE HOME DEPOT ascended from eighth to first on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for JUNE 19-25. The rest of the top 10 was comprised of the usual suspects, with INDEED, LOWE'S, and STRAIGHT TALK back in and PROGRESSIVE, WENDY'S, and MACY'S dropping out this week.

The list:

1. THE HOME DEPOT (last week #8; 51729 instances)

2. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 46792)

3. UPSIDE (#2; 46165)

4. VERIZON WIRELESS (#3; 42947)

5. TARGET (#5; 40521)

6. INDEED (#12; 32530)

7. LOWE'S (#11; 31889)

8. BOOST MOBILE (#6; 31370)

9. STRAIGHT TALK (#13; 30919)

10. BABBEL (#4; 30919)

« see more Net News