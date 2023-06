Winners Announced

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) TODAY (6/26) announced the winners of its ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards from the "58th ACM Music Awards." Among the highlights are JUSTIN NIEBAND, who takes home his ninth ACM Award for Audio Engineer of The Year, and JAY JOYCE, with his sixth win for ACM Producer of The Year.

The winners were revealed in a video featuring artists MICKEY GUYTON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, DUSTIN LYNCH, ASHLEY McBRYDE, JON PARDI, THOMAS RHETT, COLE SWINDELL and LAINEY WILSON, as well as ACM elected officials and community leaders. See the video here.

Following is the complete list of winners.

Industry Awards:

Casino Of The Year - Theater: SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO – HOLLYWOOD, FL

Casino Of The Year - Arena: HARVEYS LAKE TAHOE – STATELINE, NV

Festival Of The Year: COUNTRY THUNDER – BRISTOL, TN

Fair/Rodeo Of The Year: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO - HOUSTON

Club Of The Year: JOE’S ON WEED ST. – CHICAGO

Theater Of The Year: GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE - NASHVILLE

Outdoor Venue Of The Year: BANK OF NH PAVILION – GILFORD, NH

Arena Of The Year: MOODY CENTER – AUSTIN, TX

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer Of The Year: TROY VOLLHOFFER, PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION

Promoter Of The Year: ED WARM, JOE’S LIVE

Studio Recording Awards:

Bass Player Of The Year: MARK HILL

Drummer Of The Year AARON STERLING

Acoustic Guitar Player Of The Year: TIM GALLOWAY

Electric Guitar Player Of The Year: DEREK WELLS

Piano/Keyboard Player Of The Year: DAVE COHEN

Specialty Instrument Player Of The Year: JENEE FLEENOR

Audio Engineer Of The Year JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer Of The Year: JAY JOYCE

All ACM Industry Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and soon-to-be-announced Special Award recipients will be celebrated during the "16th ACM Honors" on AUGUST 23rd at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

