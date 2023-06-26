Monday, July 3rd

AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES has a private performance lined up with FALL OUT BOY on MONDAY, JULY 3rd in the newly rebranded KROQ HELPFUL HONDA SOUND SPACE. The new AUDACY partnership with HONDA will bring once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences to lucky KROQ listeners with live intimate events.

Listeners can score access to the private performance with chances to win on KROQ all this week or via the HELPFUL HONDA FACEBOOK page.

« see more Net News