Burleson (Photo: Courtesy Rachel Burleson)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has promoted RACHEL BURLESON from Project Manager for its BIG MACHINE RECORDS imprint to Dir./Streaming for the parent company. Before her time with the BMLG, she worked at CREATIVE NATION, where she served as Mgr./Records & Management, and played an integral role in recording and artist development initiatives for the company.

BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUT said, “Since joining BIG MACHINE, RACHEL’s talent, knowledge, drive and attention to detail have been invaluable. This next step as Dir./Streaming puts her in the right place at the right time to continue to grow our entire artist lineup. She is the perfect person for the job!”

BMLG EVP, Label Operations MIKE RITTBERG commented, “RACHEL has been a true pro since joining the BIG MACHINE family. With her close working relationships between BIG MACHINE’s artist roster and internal teams, we have full confidence she’ll excel in her new role.”

BURLESON added, “It’s been an honor to work with the BIG MACHINE team for the past few years. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving our artists in my new role and helping them connect with listeners across streaming platforms.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News