WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's COLE SWINDELL will take over the midday show on MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for the month of JULY. SWINDELL will share personal stories, his perspective on Country music, and more while hosting from 10a - 2p (PT) weekdays from MONDAY, JULY 3rd through FRIDAY, JULY 28th.

Fans around the world will be able to hear SWINDELL at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.

