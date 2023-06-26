Richard

AUDACY has upped SUSAN RICHARD to top-of-the-hour morning news anchor. RICHARD has been with WINS since 1998.

“Nothing says NEW YORK like 1010 WINS, and as both a life-long New Yorker and 25-year WINS veteran, I am thrilled and grateful to be the first woman chosen to fill this key on-air role,” said RICHARD. “The news watch never stops, and I look forward to serving our listeners in the city I know and love with the continuing commitment to broadcast excellence embodied by our entire staff.”

“Not only is SUSAN a quintessential New Yorker and a brilliant anchor and journalist, but she will also forever serve as an inspiration and beacon of empowerment for all women who aspire to reach the highest on-air levels in the industry,” said Brand Mgr. IVAN LEE. “We are beyond thrilled for her and this history-making moment.”

