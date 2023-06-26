Benefit For Covenant School

The NASHVILLE community will come together for A COVENANT KNIGHT AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on MONDAY, AUGUST 7th at 7p (CT) to mark the beginning of a new chapter and a new school year for students, faculty and the families of THE COVENANT SCHOOL, the victims of a mass casualty school shooting that took place in MARCH. Artists set to perform are JASON ALDEAN, MORGAN WALLEN, OLD DOMINION, LEE BRICE, MADDIE & TAE, ANNE WILSON, BRANDON HEATH, JEFFREY STEELE, NEEDTOBREATHE, ZACH WILLIAMS and special guests. The show will be hosted by TUNEIN's STORME WARREN.

The show will be produced by two COVENANT SCHOOL parents and industry music veterans, HOUSTON PHILLIPS and CHAD SCHULTZ, along with COVENANT staff, in conjunction with OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. A limited number of tickets are available to the public beginning FRIDAY, JUNE 30th at 10a (CT). All proceeds will go to THE COVENANT SCHOOL COMMUNITY FUND to continue mental health support for healing, ease the transition back into the building and equip the school for a safe, successful new year. For those unable to attend the event, donations for THE COVENANT SCHOOL are also being accepted here.

PHILLIPS said, "This event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering strength of NASHVILLE’s Country music community, friends, neighbors, and especially parents. I was truly moved by the inherent goodness of those who offered support, no questions asked, as we worked to create an event that would lift up our community and contribute to COVENANT SCHOOL’s ongoing recovery efforts.”

WILLIAMS said of performing, "It’s an honor to be invited to support the students and families from THE COVENANT SCHOOL. Music has a remarkable ability to bring us all together, and through this event, we can continue to provide solace, strength, and healing to all involved. There is no better place in NASHVILLE to demonstrate the resilience and unity of this community than at the OPRY HOUSE, so let’s show the world that we are all #CovenantStrong.”

Following the AUGUST 7th show, A COVENANT KNIGHT AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE will air for six consecutive nights on CIRCLE NETWORK, starting AUGUST 19th.

« see more Net News