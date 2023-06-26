Taylor

CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP/SAGA COMMUNICATIONS AC WQMZ (Z95.1)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA morning personality SHERRY TAYLOR is on a roll.

At the recent VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS awards, the station took home the BEST STATION PROMOTION award, while TAYLOR picked up BEST RADIO PERSONALITY honors. This followed her receiving a GRACIE AWARD for her wake up show in the Small Market category.

