Multiple Honors For WQMZ (Z95.1)/Charlottesville, VA AM Driver Sherry Taylor
by Tom Cunningham
June 27, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP/SAGA COMMUNICATIONS AC WQMZ (Z95.1)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA morning personality SHERRY TAYLOR is on a roll.
At the recent VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS awards, the station took home the BEST STATION PROMOTION award, while TAYLOR picked up BEST RADIO PERSONALITY honors. This followed her receiving a GRACIE AWARD for her wake up show in the Small Market category.