Submit By June 30th

The deadline to submit applications for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA)'s Broadcast Awards is approaching on FRIDAY, JUNE 30th at 5p (CT). One change for 2023, CMA membership is not required to submit.

CMA Broadcast Awards are presented for Broadcast Personality and Station of the Year in four categories that are determined by market size (major, large, medium and small) as well as two categories for CMA National Broadcast Personality of the Year (daily and weekly). Digital service providers with livestream broadcasts are eligible to apply for National Broadcast Personality of the Year. Winners receive a CMA Awards trophy, tickets to the CMA Awards in NOVEMBER and a lifetime CMA membership (for personality of the year winners only).

To start the application process, radio stations and broadcast personalities in the U.S. and CANADA can log on here.

CMA’s panel of judges, which includes distinguished radio and industry professionals, will view and evaluate each entry online. CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be notified in early OCTOBER and recognized at the CMA AWARDS ceremony in NASHVILLE the following month.

