The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA announced it will hold their 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament and fundraiser on MONDAY, SEPT. 11th at the GREENWICH COUNTRY CLUB in GREENWICH, CT. NBCUNIVERSAL Chief Revenue Officer/Pres. of Local Sales FRANK COMERFORD will be this year’s Chair.

COMERFORD said, “The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing aid to our colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need. For me, chairing the Celebrity Golf Tournament is an opportunity to give back.”

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION President TIM MCCARTHY said, “We’re grateful that FRANK is donating his time and leadership to this year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament. The Celebrity Golf Tournament brings in a significant amount of the much-needed dollars we need to continue to help our colleagues who have fallen on tragic circumstances and need our help.”

