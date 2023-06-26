New Podcast From LOCASH

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' LOCASH launched their I LOVE THIS LIFE PODCAST TODAY (6/26) across all streaming platforms and their YOUTUBE channel. The show is hosted by the duo's PRESTON BRUST and CHRIS LUCAS, alongside their friend J.R. JAUS, morning co-host of BEASLEY Country WQYK (99.5 QYK)/TAMPA. The first episode, “If You're Happy And You Know It, Clap Your Hand,” sets the tone for the series, revealing the backstage secrets that they’ve kept throughout their 21-year friendship.

With no planned topics, the show will take a freewheeling approach they promise will be "real, raw and unfiltered," welcoming special guests from various walks of life. In their first episode, the duo talks about their early start teaching line dancing at NASHVILLE's WILDHORSE SALOON. They also share stories about getting to gigs in a stolen van, being stiffed out of money, and bizarre crowd interactions.

Click here to listen to the first episode.

