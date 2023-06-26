Cohn (Photo: LinkedIn)

Affiliate research and maintenance software company ARC SOFTWARE has been tapped by BENZTOWN to provide its CRM software.

BENZTOWN VP/Sales and Operations MASA PATTERSON said, “For years, we have been dealing with CRM programs with inferior functionality designed for other industries. With ARC, JASON has created the PORSCHE of CRM/database software specific to the network radio space, and you know how BENZTOWN appreciates a good performance vehicle. We love the product and partnership.”

ARC CEO JASON BAILEY added, “(DAVE) CHACHI (BENES), MASA and the BENZTOWN crew have been such wonderful friends since my early days at SUN. I’m ecstatic to finally welcome them to the ARC family. It’s such an honor to have our software become part of the day-to-day at such an incredible company!”

