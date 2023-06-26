Olivia Rodrigo (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Three-times GRAMMY winner, including Best New Artist, OLIVIA RODRIGO is set to release her sophomore album, "GUTS," on SEPTEMBER 8th through GEFFEN RECORDS.

The singer/songwriter is once again teaming up with DAN NIGRO for the new album, the follow-up to her platinum-plus debut, "GUTS," which included the worldwide hit, "drivers license."

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” RODRIGO said in a press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The first track from Rodrigo’s second album, “GUTS”, “vampire,” will be released on FRIDAY (6/30)

RODRIGO first single, "drivers license," came out in JANUARY 2021, reaching #1 on the Hot 100, remaining there for eight weeks.

RODRIGO was nominated for a total of seven GRAMMY awards — including nominations in all four of the major categories, becoming the first FILIPINA to do so — and took home three, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.”

NIGRO, formerly of the band AS TALL AS LIONS, has produced records with stars like CARLY RAE JEPSEN and SKY FERREIRA.

« see more Net News