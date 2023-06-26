Vijay Basrur (Photo: LinkedIn)

SONY MUSIC GROUP artist services company AWAL is expanding into INDIA and SOUTH ASIA after the acquisition of OKLISTEN, a MUMBAI-headquartered digital music platform for indie labels and musicians. OKLISTEN founder/CEO VIJAY BASRUR has been named AWAL Head Of INDIA & SOUTH ASIA, reporting to AWAL CEO LONNY OLINICK, as well as to SONY MUSIC INDIA Managing Director VINIT THAKKAR, who recently returned to SONY after seven years as COO at UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA.

A recent forecast from PRICE WATERHOUSE COOPER predicted INDIA's music, radio and podcast businesses would grow an average of 19.1% annually in the coming years, making it into a $1.34 billion industry by 2025.

Commented AWAL's OLINICK, “The independent music community across the region is full of potential. Together with VIJAY, I look forward to AWAL becoming a true creative hub for INDIA and SOUTH ASIA’s independent artists, with resources dedicated to developing careers that are committed to creator integrity and global success.”

SONY MUSIC INDIA's THAKKAR said, “AWAL, alongside SONY MUSIC, provides an exciting and comprehensive offering for artists at any stage of their career, putting the artist first and in control of their own future, and enabling more opportunities to showcase their music to fans around the world.”

Added AWAL Head Of INDIA & SOUTH ASIA BASRUR, “It’s a privilege to join AWAL and spearhead the next chapter for the company and its global roster in the region. AWAL is already well known in the region for helping artists at any stage of their career. I look forward to bringing AWAL’s expertise and global reach to our creators and developing the next phase in their careers.”

Earlier this year, WARNER MUSIC INDIA bought a majority stake in digital media and music company DIVO. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING signed a global publishing deal with TIPS MUSIC and last year, UNIVERSAL MUSIC INDIA acquired a majority stake in INDIAN music and entertainment company TM VENTURES.

AWAL, which initially stood for ARTISTS WITHOUT A LABEL, was formed in LONDON in 1997 by music producers KEVIN BACON and JONATHAN QUARMBY. KOBALT initially acquired the company in 2011, then sold it to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT for $430 million in 2021.

AWAL’s most recent international move was opening an office in TORONTO in 2019.

