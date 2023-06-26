Neil Jacobson & will.i.am (Photo: @herseyshiga )

NEIL JACOBSON's HALLWOOD MEDIA has signed multiplatinum producer, musician and entrepreneur WILL.I.AM for artist management.

The seven-time GRAMMY winner founder of the BLACK EYED PEAS has tapped the full-service management company to represent his solo endeavors worldwide, which include a partnership with F1 racing as their artist in residence, placing “The Formula” feat. LIL WAYNE as the official song of the 2023 F1 season and his solo album coming out on EPIC RECORDS later this year.





