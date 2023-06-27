Set For August 2

The third annual iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK! event in INGLEWOOD, CA has been announced, featuring performances by USHER, MIGUEL, GLORILLA, COCO JONES and NLE CHOPPA. The event will also feature appearances by LL COOL J, TY DOLLA $IGN, RODDY RICCH, WARREN G, CHLÖE, LOLA BROOKE, D SMOKE, KASH DOLL, SLEAZYWORLD GO, DDG and more, and will be streamed on iHEARTRADIO's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages and broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHEARTRADIO app on AUGUST 2nd at 7p local time. iHEARTRADIO personalities, including DJ ENVY, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE, BIG BOY and NYLA SYMONE, will also be on hand.

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop And R&B Programming Pres. DOC WYNTER commented, "We’re thrilled to celebrate iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK! in its third year, bringing together fans and superstar artists to honor Black culture and continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. LIVING BLACK! is a true testament to the power and lasting influence of Black artists and the community they reflect. We’re excited to once again partner with some of the very best talent and celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture."

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM added, "iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK! is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Black culture, highlight Black excellence and showcase its influence. Now in our third year, LIVING BLACK! gathers its best lineup yet and we’re thrilled to bring them and our audience a truly unforgettable experience."

Get more information on iHEARTRADIO LIVING BLACK! here.

« see more Net News