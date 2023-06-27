Mojo (Photo: Instagram-WDIV)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 9-5-5)/DETROIT and 2023 RADIO HALL OF FAME nominee MOJO IN THE MORNING was recently featured in an interview with WDIV-TV (LOCAL 4)/DETROIT's CHRISTY MCDONALD.

The interview is part of MCDONALD's ongoing "CONVERSATION WITH" feature on WDIV and touched on MOJO's views on the changing business of radio and his own path to authenticity.

See the interview with WDIV-TV here.

