2023 Best Radio Station for Music Downstate

THE BRIDGE OF HOPE, INC. Contemporary Christian WKNZ (88.7 THE BRIDGE)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD was named Best Radio Station for Music Downstate by DELAWARE TODAY readers. The Best of DELAWARE 2023 winners are presented in the JULY issue of DELAWARE TODAY magazine.



"The radio station is a positive alternative that focuses on stories that encourage people," shared GM/Mornings BILL SAMMONS. “We try to provide four hours of music and talk that produces a calming effect in a world that often feels chaotic."



PD/Mornings DENISE HARPER added, "Our morning show is never angry or divisive, and we try to provide a positive atmosphere for families. Our goal is to connect and unite people rather than divide them.”



Mornings with BILL and DENISE are former Best Radio DJ’s Downstate winners in 2017, 2018, and 2019. THE BRIDGE won Best Radio Station for Music Downstate in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, along with CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Small Market Station of the Year.

« see more Net News