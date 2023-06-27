-
WLIM (The Breeze)/Long Island Sale Closes, New Format On The Way
by Perry Michael Simon
June 27, 2023 at 7:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COMMERCIAL ASSETS, INC. has closed on the sale of AC WLIM-A (THE BREEZE)/MEDFORD, NY and W227CL/PORT JEFFERSON, NY to JVC MEDIA, LLC for $500,000.
With the sale, brokered by MARK JORGENSON of JORGENSON BROADCAST BROKERAGE, INC., JVC is temporarily simulcasting new sister Oldies WPTY-HD2-W251BY (BIG HITS 98.1)/PATCHOGUE, NY with a new format "coming soon."