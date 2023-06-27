Garcia (Photo: LinkedIn)

TELEVISAUNIVISION NEW YORK VP/Multiplatform Sales and WASHINGTON and PHILADELPHIA Station Mgr. ERIC GARCIA is moving south to serve as Pres./GM of the company's UNIVISION MIAMI cluster, including UNIVISION affiliate WLTV (UNIVISION 23), UNI MAS affiliate WAMI-TV, Spanish AC WAMR (AMOR 107.5), and Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) (UNIVISION also is providing programming for Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI) and Spanish News-Talk-Sports WQBA-A on a transitional basis for new owner LATINO MEDIA NETWORK). GARCIA, who joined UNIVISION in 2018 after 14 years with SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, replaces CLAUDIA PUIG, who was promoted to SVP/State Government Affairs and Political Partner Solutions.

"I’m thrilled to welcome ERIC to our team in Miami. His exceptional leadership, remarkable achievements, and clear vision for the future of our local business make him the perfect choice to lead UNIVISION MIAMI," said TELEVISAUNIVISION Pres./Local Media JESUS LARA. "He understands the importance of generating new ideas, embracing diversity, and maximizing our brands and resources to achieve market leadership. We are confident that under ERIC's guidance, UNIVISION MIAMI will continue to thrive, grow and deliver exceptional value to our audience and our partners."

"I am truly honored to lead the talented team at UNIVISION MIAMI," said GARCIA. "At UNIVISION, we are driven by a powerful mission to inform, empower and entertain our community. I am deeply passionate about this mission and my greatest joy lies in leading, building, and creating innovative revenue streams for UNIVISION's multi-media brands and platforms. Together, we will set higher standards within our core and drive excellence within the media and entertainment industry.”

