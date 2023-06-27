Grants

The nonprofit LIVE MUSIC SOCIETY has announced the 17 recipients of its 2023 Music in Action grant program to help small venue owners. The grants total $500,000 in aggregate; the Music in Action grant is a new initiative launching this year following four cycles of grants intended to help venues through the pandemic.

"Music has the power to unite communities," said founder PETE MULLER. "We believe in the transformative impact of music education and the arts and are thrilled to announce the recipients of our Music in Action grant, which will empower venue owners and managers to showcase their creativity and engage their local communities in new and exciting ways."

"This grant is not just about financial support; it's about building a network of dedicated supporters who share our passion for live music and its accessibility," said board member and artist NONA HENDRYX. "By championing historically marginalized groups and fostering inclusivity, we can give these venues and organizations assistance to expand their audiences and ensure that live music remains a vital part of our culture."

The recipients:

BIG ROOM BAR, COLUMBUS, OH

CAFE CODA, MADISON, WI

CAFFÉ LENA, SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

CHOCOLATE CHURCH ARTS CENTER, BATH, ME

CLUB PASSIM, CAMBRIDGE, MA

DAZZLE, DENVER

DROM, NEW YORK

ELASTIC ARTS FOUNDATION, CHICAGO

HAPPY DOG, CLEVELAND

HEY NONNY, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

IVY ROOM, ALBANY, CA

STONE CHURCH, BRATTLEBORO, VT

SUNSET TAVERN, SEATTLE

TAC TEMESCAL ART CENTER, OAKLAND

THE MUSE PERFORMANCE SPACE, LAFAYETTE, CO

THE PARLOUR, PROVIDENCE

THE REBEL LOUNGE, PHOENIX

« see more Net News